Imran Khan's Convoy Cars Meet Accident On Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Imran Khan's convoy cars meet accident on Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Three people were injured as three vehicles traveling with PTI chief Imran Khan's convoy to Islamabad met an accident on Motorway on Saturday.

According to a private media report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding at Kallar Kahar when the driver of a car lost control, hit other vehicles and turned turtle.

As a result, at least three people were injured.

The car that turned turtle belonged to PTI MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti from Hafizabad, who was accompanied by other PTI workers. MNA Shaukat Ali remained safe in the accident.

