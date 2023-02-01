ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index Report 2022 was the last nail in the coffin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's narrative as it revealed the country's degrading ranking in overall corruption index during Imran Khan's tenure.

In a flurry of tweets, the minister slammed the PTI leadership and said Imran Khan and PTI's narrative regarding corruption was limited to speeches and publicity only.

Senator Rehman said, "During his four-year rule, corruption did not decrease but continued to increase. Before the PTI government, Pakistan was ranked 117th in the Corruption Perception Index.

During Imran Khan's rule, Pakistan rose to 120th in 2019, 124th in 2020 and 140th in 2021." The minister alleged that Pakistan had reached the 140th position in the ranking due to worst tenure of PTI, adding, "Clean and transparent corruption remained rampant in his tenure." Senator Rehman said because of his (Imran Khan) corruption, Pakistan went up 23 places in the corruption index overall. "He created false cases against his opponents while he himself was involved in mega corruption scandals," Sherry Rehman added.

She said, "Now Imran Khan claims that no corruption scandal has surfaced during his tenure."