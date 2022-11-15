UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan’s Deceit Inflicted Irreparable Damage On Pakistan: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2022 | 11:34 AM

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan, in his interview, has rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times is a reminder of his vicious role to harm Pakistan’s external relations for the sake of his own petty politics.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said Imran Khan, in his interview, has rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory.

He said the nation was shocked by his deceit and treachery which inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Imran Khan said he wants to mend relations with the United States despite accusing it of treating Pakistan as a “slave” and removing him from office of Prime Minister a few months ago.

Imran Khan further said he would no longer blame the United States and desired dignified ties with it, if re-elected.

