UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Designs To Weaken Army Will Never Materialize, Says PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Imran Khan's designs to weaken army will never materialize, says PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan would not be able to succeed with his designs to weaken the institution of armed forces.

"Let me make it clear: His (Imran Khan) design to weaken the prestigious institution will never materalise," the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif pointed out that Imran Khan's campaign against the military aimed at "coercing" them into his lust for power.

"By launching a campaign against our armed forces and its leadership, Imran Niazi wants to coerce them into supporting his lust for power," he said.

The prime minister said that after the audio leaks, the desperation of the PTI leader had increased.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

14 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

55 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

2 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.