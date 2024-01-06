Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thoshakahan case challenged before SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) An appeal on Saturday was moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The latest reports suggested that PTI founder Imran Khan himself moved the appeal.

In his plea, Khan also challenged December 6 decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Thoshakhana.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, Speaker of the National Assembly, and others have been made respondents. In the plea, Imran Khan has challenged the December 6 decision of the Islamabad High Court's single bench in the Supreme Court.

He said that decision of the Islamabad High Court is illegal, and the right to file a review petition is his right.

He asked the top court to set aside the Islamabad High Court's relevant decision, and if the decision is not declared null and void, the case should be transferred to the Lahore High Court.

The PTI founder also questioned the decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding his disqualification and removal from the assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court had upheld disqualification of Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case. However, Imran Khan and his party lawyers challenged the decision before the Lahore High Court. The LHC formed a larger bench for its hearing. The PTI and its lawyers approached the IHC seeking withdrawal of a plea in this regard. However, the IHC turned down the plea in this regard.