Imran Khan's Disqualification Legal, Constitutional Issue: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Imran Khan's disqualification legal, constitutional issue: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's disqualification was a legal and constitutional issue whereas the PTI should abstain from trying to give it a different colour

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's disqualification was a legal and constitutional issue whereas the PTI should abstain from trying to give it a different colour.

In a series of tweets on her official account, the federal minister wrote, "Imran Khan is not the first politician who has been disqualified. The former prime minister (referring to Nawaz Sharif) was disqualified for not disclosing his salary and Imran Khan's case was no different." Senator Rehman lambasted the PTI saying, "There cannot be separate judgments of the same nature of matter.

The PTI is demanding separate laws and decisions for others and for themselves. The PTI spokesperson should discuss the legal aspects of the decision instead of making accusations and threats against Election Commission." Imran Khan, she said was disqualified for hiding gifts from Tosha Khana, adding, "Those who call others thieves are themselves convicted of corrupt practices."She advised the PTI chief that it was suggested that instead of creating a new narrative on the decision, Imran Khan should allow his probe during the proceedings of the case.

