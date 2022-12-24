UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Dream For Snap Polls Won't Come True With Mere Predictions: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Imran Khan's dream for snap polls won't come true with mere predictions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday mocking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's prediction regarding the early polls said the general election would be held on completion of the constitutional term of the coalition government.

"The election will not be held on mere predictions, rather it will be held on completion of the constitutional term (of the coalition government)," she said in a news statement while reacting to Imran Khan's remarks about the early polls.

Earlier in the day, a private television channel reported that the PTI chief had predicted the general election to be held either in March or April 2023.

However, Marriyum sarcastically asked Imran Khan whether his prediction about the general election was pointing towards April 2024.

Responding to Imran Khan's allegation regarding a deal between a political party and institution, the minister claimed that it was him who "wanted to seal a deal by offering a lifetime extension to General Bajwa.

" She said it was Imran Khan who wanted a "deal" from the DG FIA, but to no avail.

Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan managed to seal a deal with the former NAB chairman by abducting Tayba Gul in the Prime Minister's House.

She said that the masses continued to suffer the pain of inflation and unemployment even after the ouster of Imran Khan from the power. Imran Khan pushed the country into economic quagmire during his four-year misrule which was marred by corruption, bad governance and incompetency, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan lost trust of the masses as historic debt was taken during his government's tenure as well as false promises of giving 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to the people were also made. He did hurt their sentiments by making compromise on Kashmir cause and national interests, she added.

