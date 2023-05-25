UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Ego Engulfed 'historical Gift': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Imran Khan's ego engulfed 'historical gift': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "watch seller" Imran Khan instilled hatred in hearts and minds of people who had not only burnt history, but also national monuments, ambulances, and rare heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "watch seller" Imran Khan instilled hatred in hearts and minds of people who had not only burnt history, but also national monuments, ambulances, and rare heritage.

"This is the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar where the historic announcement of independence and establishment of Pakistan was made," she said while sharing videos of the ransacked building of Radio Station in Peshawar.

It was the oldest radio station, which was established in 1932, she added.

She said Marconi, the inventor of wireless waves, gifted a radio to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at request of the then Chief Minister of North-West Frontier Province. Marconi himself visited the province for installing the Radio.

Marriyum regretted that Imran Khan's ego engulfed the historical gift. Those who burnt the national assets would be held accountable at all cost, she added.

The minister said puppets of Imran Khan, who undermined national interests, committed blatant crimes on May 9 under an orchestrated plan.

