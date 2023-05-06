UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Facilitators Are Gone, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the PTI which destroyed the economy, halted the economic progress and CPEC, isolated Pakistan on the diplomatic front and only gave inflation and uemployment will not return to power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the elections will be held simultaneously across the country on the completion of constitutional term.

In a statement on Saturday, she said the PTI which destroyed the economy, halted the economic progress and CPEC, isolated Pakistan on the diplomatic front and only gave inflation and uemployment will not return to power. She said the facilitators of PTI Chairman have gone.

She said the PTI Chairman violated the constitution, dissolved the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hatched the conspiracy of cypher for the sake of power.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI Chairman should not worry about the budget as now it will be made for the people and not for the corrupt elements. She said the budget is being prepared by the government which gave cheap flour to the people and rid the country of terrorism and power outages.

The Information Minister said the government will provide employment opportunties as well as reduce inflation and poverty.

