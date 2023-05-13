UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Game Seems Finished, Last Week Of May Is Dangerous: Manzoor Wassan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has predicted that PTI chief Imran Khan's game apparently seemed to be finished and he had time but wasted it.

He said that the last week of May would be dangerous, according to a communiqué issued here on Saturday.

PPP's senior leader Wassan said that a lot was going to happen in the days to come.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was intending that the government should complete its tenure and held elections on October 08. Manzoor Wassan said that the elections seemed to be impossible then.

He predicted that a coalition government could come into power or elections could be deferred for one year by making amendments to the law.

He advised the politicians to make decisions after a thorough consideration.

