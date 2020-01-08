UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan's Govt Determined For Revival Of Tourism Industry : Atif Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Imran Khan's govt determined for revival of tourism industry : Atif Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking valuable steps to revive the tourism industry and highlight the soft image of Pakistan at global level.

Talking to private news channel, he said now Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map due to its beautiful natural landscape and new policies of Imran Khan's government for the promotion of tourism sector.

He emphasized that religious tourism-related activities would not only help in revenue generation for the country but would also further the peaceful narrative of Pakistan internationally.

"Our country has diverse and rich tourism potential in terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and religious tourism," he added.

He said international investors from around the globe had also expressed interest in funding the development of Pakistan's tourism sector.

Pakistan has a unique place for tourism all over the world and vast opportunities of tourism exist in the country, he added.

He said KPK was uniquely placed for tourism as it was home to some of the most beautiful landscapes, mountains peaks, meadows and lakes in the world.

He said that tourist resorts will be developed in a better manner by providing best facilities so that maximum tourists could be attracted to visit Pakistan and to earn huge foreign exchange.

Atif Khan said that a number of steps have been taken for promotion of tourism throughout KP province, however, there is a need to still do a lot for this purpose.

Minister said that former rulers destroyed the beauty of recreational place.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists," he said .

He said that now peace had been restored and the local and foreign tourists were coming in large numbers to visit the scenic places and heritage sites.

