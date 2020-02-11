UrduPoint.com
'Imran Khan's Govt Determined To Control Rising Inflation' : Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

'Imran Khan's govt determined to control rising inflation' : Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to control inflation and eradicate poverty as PM is highly concerned on rising inflation in country.

While expressing concerns over flaws in the policies of past governments, he said time would be required to rectify these policies and inflation rate.

He hoped that Imran Khan's government would handle the situation and would come out of the crisis soon as Imran Khan is the only person who is sincerely working for the welfare of common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said his government had inherited problems but it would not disappoint the nation and would bring progress and prosperity to the country.

He said economic stability was the top priority of his government where all global economic indicators are admiring Imran khan's struggle for stable economy and increased confidence of the business community towards Pakistan.

Faisal Javed mentioned that government was taking various serious steps to provide relief to masses as it increased the USC relief package and introduced Ehsas program for poor.

He further said the utility relief package would not only provide affordable commodities to the common man but would also help keep check on "inflationary trends".

He said his entire government's machinery was working round the clock to ease the sufferings of the people, who had suffered for years in corrupt governments.

The Senator said PTI was the only government which was committed to the development and progress of the country and vowed that the nation would witness a positive change in their lives soon.

Replying to a query regarding finance minister, he said the minister would not be changed and news related to this issue are fake, adding, concerns of other political parties would be resolved soon with table talks and discussions.

