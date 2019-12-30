UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan's Govt Implementing Agenda Of Public Welfare: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

Imran Khan's govt implementing agenda of public welfare: Faisal Javed

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed Khan said the incumbent government was implementing the agenda of public welfare and committed to provide shelter homes to homeless deserving people across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed Khan said the incumbent government was implementing the agenda of public welfare and committed to provide shelter homes to homeless deserving people across the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, Senator Faisal said PTI government was utilizing every penny of public honestly and with complete transparency for welfare of masses and endeavouring hard for provision of basic facilities to them.

"We need to protect the weakest segment of society by providing them affordable living facilities as rents are more higher and not affordable for deprived people".

He further said, "Government feels pains of poor and providing them free of cost shelters and foods facilities in these homes", he added.

He said splendid projects including Temporary Shelter homes (Panah Gha) were initiated for the benefit of the common people and an example of utilization of funds on welfare of the masses has been made.

Faisal Javed said Panagah's project was a unique step of the incumbent government to provide shelter to those people who spend nights on roads specially in this chilly weather.

He said, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he himself paid a surprised visit in Tarlai area of Islamabad and directed to ensure provision of basic needs for people living there.

He said government has established two more Panah Gha in the capital and currently a total of five shelter homes including Tarnol and Bara Kaho shelter were serving people.

It is the agenda of the government to facilitate people of the country under the PM's vision of Riyasat-e-Madina.

PTI would take more steps to bring more people over poverty line and certain measures have already been taken in this regard, he added.

Basically, this shelter home project is for facilitate orphans, street children and the homeless and people who were force to spent nights on roads due to lack of accommodation.

The shelter-home (Panah Gah) in the capital and other cities are accommodating male and female separately, and all are being provided comfortable bedding and good food, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Visit Male All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Du Plessis criticises 'big three' move

1 minute ago

Facebook blocks live streaming of Radio Pakistan o ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Science awarded Gold Medal to ..

33 minutes ago

16 suspects arrested, 540 kgs charas recovered in ..

2 minutes ago

Recent unrest in India validated Two-Nation Theory ..

2 minutes ago

46 suspects arrested, over 5 kgs charas recovered ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.