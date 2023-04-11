Close
Imran Khan's Govt Tenure An 'era Of Economic Destruction': Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Imran Khan's govt tenure an 'era of economic destruction': Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pursed wrong policies during its tenure from August 18, 2018 to 9 April, 2022 which caused "economic destruction" in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pursed wrong policies during its tenure from August 18, 2018 to 9 April, 2022 which caused "economic destruction" in the country.

On the contrary, the current year during which the coalition government had ruled Pakistan, was a period of success, the minister said while comparing the three and a half years performance of the PTI's government with that of the incumbent one since its inception a year ago.

Marriyum, in a series of tweets, recalled the initiatives taken by the coalition government during its one year.

"The journey of the coalition government which began under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 10, 2022, has completed a year," she said, adding during the time, a number of projects, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Benazir Income Support Programme, laptop scheme, Prime Minister's Youth Programme, multiple power projects, Thar Coal Power Project and National Action Plan had been revived.

Likewise, different projects, including Orange Train, Rawat and Abpara flyovers and three power projects with 1,800 MW electricity had been completed, she added.

The minister said news projects were also initiated during the last year, which included the people-friendly budget, Utility Store Package, PM's Flood Relief Programme, Kisan Package, Interest Free System, collection of $9 billion Dollar aid for flood affectees from international community, dispatch of aid for the people affected by earthquake in Turkiye, Tele school Porgramme, raise in the BISP budget and free flour scheme.

She also highlighted major corruption scandals during the tenure of PTI which included sugar scam and others.

She said the tenure of PTI government was marred by bad governance which had not only rendered 6 million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line but also resulted into sheer inflation which soared wheat prices to Rs 100 per kg from Rs 35.

Multiple projects were shut down during the PTI government, which included LNG terminals, CPEC and power projects, she added.

She said the PTI government had not only purchased expensive LNG, but also reduced economic growth significantly from 6.10 per cent.

