Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would complete five year with success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would complete five year with success.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is determined to address the challenges of inflation in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister is fully committed to hold next general elections through modern technology, he stated. "We are trying to take Opposition parties in confidence for using electronic voting machine (EVM), " he said. Commenting on Afghanistan issue, he said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the Afghan region.

He said Pakistan is fully capable to counter terrorism. Replying to a question about Taliban, he said American had used Taliban against Russia. He said that no compromise would be made on the matter of 320 Taliban who had been involved in terrorist activities. Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan in evacuating process of foreign people from Afghan territory, he said we had helped some ten thousand people.

To a question about India, interior minister said Indian leaders never wanted a stable and strong Pakistan in this region.