UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Govt To Complete 5 Year With Success: Sh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:44 AM

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would complete five year with success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would complete five year with success.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is determined to address the challenges of inflation in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister is fully committed to hold next general elections through modern technology, he stated. "We are trying to take Opposition parties in confidence for using electronic voting machine (EVM), " he said. Commenting on Afghanistan issue, he said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the Afghan region.

He said Pakistan is fully capable to counter terrorism. Replying to a question about Taliban, he said American had used Taliban against Russia. He said that no compromise would be made on the matter of 320 Taliban who had been involved in terrorist activities. Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan in evacuating process of foreign people from Afghan territory, he said we had helped some ten thousand people.

To a question about India, interior minister said Indian leaders never wanted a stable and strong Pakistan in this region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Russia Interior Minister TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

26 seconds ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

29 seconds ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' Wit ..

NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Off ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.