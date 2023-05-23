(@Abdulla99267510)

The court approves interim bail for Bushra Bibi and requested her to submit surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2023) Imran Khan's interim bail in eight terrorism cases has been extended by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad until June 8, while Bushra Bibi has been granted interim bail until May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust case by an accountability court.

The bail applications for Imran Khan's cases, including the violence at the Judicial Complex, were heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

During the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, presented arguments stating that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had conducted a thorough investigation at Zaman Park based on the orders of the Lahore High Court. He mentioned that Imran Khan had received security threats, leading the Lahore High Court to instruct the JIT to visit him at Zaman Park and record his statement.

Safdar clarified that it was incorrect to assume that Imran Khan was avoiding the investigation process, emphasizing that the PTI Chairman was prepared to address any inquiries. He pointed out that they had already appeared in the investigation conducted by the anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Regarding the upcoming proceedings, Safdar stated that they were scheduled to appear in the Islamabad High Court on June 8 for various cases. The special prosecutor argued that Imran Khan had failed to appear before the JIT on April 6 and April 18, despite its formation to investigate four cases in which the PTI Chairman was involved.

In response, the court highlighted that the High Court had directed Imran Khan to cooperate with the investigation, and the special prosecutor affirmed that joining the investigation was necessary during interim bail.

Imran Khan's lawyer clarified that they were not refusing to cooperate but preferred that the investigation take place at their office. He reiterated that Imran Khan was willing to answer any questions.

During the hearing, Imran Khan himself addressed the court, stating that after surviving the first attack on his life, there had been another attempt on his life at the Judicial Complex.

He mentioned that the interior minister, belonging to an opposition party, had recently stated that his life was in danger. Imran Khan added that he faced danger every time he left his house.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court criticized the absence of the JIT and questioned why they had failed to attend if they considered themselves above the law.

In a separate case, an accountability court in Islamabad granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi until May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before Judge Muhammad Bashir at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad. Barrister Khawaja Haris presented arguments on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

The court approved interim bail for Bushra Bibi and requested her to submit surety bonds worth Rs 500,000. Bushra Bibi marked her attendance in court, and Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing.

Stringent security measures were implemented around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, and Imran Khan's legal team accompanied him during the proceedings.

Later, the couple is expected to join the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Combined Investigation Team in Rawalpindi regarding the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

In response to NAB's summons, Imran Khan informed them that he would be present in Islamabad on May 23 for hearings related to various cases against him. He indicated that he would be available to attend the NAB headquarters in Rawalpindi at 11 am after concluding the court hearings.

Furthermore, Imran Khan requested immediate provision of the inquiry report or its copy to his lawyer.

NAB had previously issued a call-up notice to the PTI Chairman for May 23 at 10 am at their Rawalpindi headquarters.