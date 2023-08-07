Open Menu

Imran Khan's Lawyer Approaches IHC Seeking A-Class Facilities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:56 PM

The PTI's legal team also asks Islamabad High Court for shifting of Imran Khan from Attock jail to Adiala.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday received an application from PTI Chairman's lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjotha, requesting the transfer of his client from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

The application seeks A-class facilities for the PTI chief and permission for his legal team, personal physician, family, and senior party leaders to meet him.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman was sentenced to three years in prison with a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case.

The judge, Humayun Dilawar, also disqualified him from holding any office for five years and ordered immediate arrest under Section 174 of Election Act 2017. Failure to pay the fine could result in another six-month jail term.

The PTI Chairman had withdrawn a plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case in the Supreme Court and subsequently faced the trial in the IHC.

The court upheld the maintainability of the case, and Additional Sessions Judge Dilawar will continue to preside over it.

