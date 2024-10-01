Imran Khan’s Lawyer Objects To Formation Of SC New Bench In Article 63-A
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 12:49 PM
SC five-member bench hears review petitions related to defector members of the assembly under Article 63-A
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyer objected to formation of a new bench by the Supreme Court to which Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said that the PTI would be heard later.
The counsel of the PTI founder raised the objection during the hearing of Article 63-A.
The SC five-member bench is hearing review petitions related to defector members of the assembly under Article 63-A.
Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel were the other members of the bench.
Justice Muneeb Akhtar refused to sit on the bench, prompting the judges' committee to form a new bench today, replacing Justice Muneeb with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
The founding lawyer of PTI, Ali Zafar, raised an objection regarding the formation of the bench. In response, the Chief Justice said that they would hear him later and asked him to take a seat. Barrister Ali Zafar expressed their objection to the reconstitution of the bench.
The Chief Justice reiterated that they had asked him to wait and emphasized the desire to proceed smoothly, urging him to sit down. He mentioned that the case file was with him, and he had proposed Justice Mansoor Ali Shah's name. "Everyone knows what is happening in the Supreme Court these days; nothing is occurring behind closed doors. The larger bench is now complete, and we should begin proceedings."
