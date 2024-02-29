Open Menu

Imran Khan’s Letter To IMF Detrimental To National Economy: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Deputy Secretary General, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-premier Imran Khan’s letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was detrimental to the national economy.

The former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Law while talking to media outside the Parliament House before taking his oath to the newly elected National Assembly said that in what capacity did the PTI founder wrote letter to the IMF, questioning, “Was he the FBR or an economist?”

Tarar said, “Imran Khan must have told the IMF that he was a prisoner and detained under corruption charges.”

He added that this attitude would not be allowed further as Khan did not want to end inflation in the national economy as the PML-N regime left inflation at 4% at the conclusion of its term.

He also thanked the ally parties especially, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Tarar mentioned that the ally parties had supported the candidature of PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister.

“We have to work to restore Pakistan's image and its economy, whereas a good and coherent strategy will be adopted,” he added.

Attaullah Tarar chided Imran Khan for raising rigging allegations in the general elections and said, “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is no rigging if you win, and rigging is done if you lose.”

