Imran Khan’s Life In Danger, Says Aleema Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
The sister of Imran Khan rejects rumours of any deal between her brother and those in power
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, claimed that her brother’s life is in danger in her view.
Aleema Khan also rejected the rumours of any deal between her brother Imran Khan and those in power.
She expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Monday.
Aleema Khan said that the founder of PTI is now firmly committed to bringing about a revolution for justice. "We know they will imprison us; we receive threats. There are 10 FIRs against us, and one FIR dated the 5th was registered, but we were taken on the 4th."
She mentioned that children as young as ten are being dragged from their homes, appealing to the new Chief Justice to take notice of these matters. "If lawlessness does not stop in the country, people might take the law into their own hands. In our view, the founder of PTI's life is in danger."
Aleema Khan further stated that Imran Khan has said he is not making any deals and no one has approached him.
"These are just speculations that Imran Khan is negotiating; the founder of PTI is not ready to compromise on anything."
She added, "Every day we hear good news that the founder of PTI will be released soon. We know there is no intention to release him from jail; peaceful protest is our right, and we will get the founder of PTI out of jail."
On this occasion, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said, "This is the moment when we can truly gain our freedom. If we do not stand up today, we will die in despair. There is no sanctity of home and privacy. The founder of PTI has made an appeal to the entire nation today."
Salman Akram Raja also stated that there will be a rally in Swabi on the 9th, marking a new beginning. "This is not a political game; it is about survival. We all must come out for our freedom, and our movement will end with the release of the founder of PTI."
