UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Lively Innings Pushed Opposition To Dead-end Street; Fayyaz Chohan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Imran Khan's lively innings pushed opposition to dead-end street; Fayyaz Chohan

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's lively innings has pushed the opposition to a dead-end street

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's lively innings has pushed the opposition to a dead-end street.

Addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in his constituency, he said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's big surprise which would be given in the March 27 public meeting, the opposition's 'Kanpen tang rahi hain.' Fayyaz Chohan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's inflation march would die in Gujranwala.

Neither, any one is leaving PTI nor, the allies of the government are going anywhere, he said adding, all the clouds would clear from tomorrow. Weather would also be clear and the opposition would fail to achieve its target, he added.

Meanwhile, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Ch.

Adnan said public gathering on March 27 at Parade ground Islamabad would be a historic one which would be attended by a large number of people.

He said that PTI would organize the biggest public gathering at the Parade ground.

Ch Adnan said that more than one million people would participate in the huge public meeting, adding that they would express their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine leader.

He said that people would come from across the country at the mega public meeting of PTI.

Ch. Adnan said that corrupt politicians wanted to dislodge the government but would fail to achieve their target.

He said that huge number of PTI workers of Rawalpindi would also participate in the public meeting, adding, all the preparations were being finalized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala March Muslim All From Government Million Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Protest held against forced marriage of immature g ..

Protest held against forced marriage of immature girl

1 minute ago
 China to provide 2,000 tons of rice as emergency a ..

China to provide 2,000 tons of rice as emergency aid to Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 Interior Ministry recommends to put MNA Karim's na ..

Interior Ministry recommends to put MNA Karim's name in ECL

1 minute ago
 IGP seeks report on 2 killings

IGP seeks report on 2 killings

1 minute ago
 Father, son among four shot killed in separate inc ..

Father, son among four shot killed in separate incidents

9 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Wants to Preserve 'at Least Element ..

Czech Republic Wants to Preserve 'at Least Elementary' Diplomatic Ties With Russ ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>