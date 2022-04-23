(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Night Yasmin Orakzai here Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan's march threat towards Islamabad was tantamount to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and get NRO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Night Yasmin Orakzai here Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan's march threat towards Islamabad was tantamount to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and get NRO.

Commenting on Imran Khan's press conference, she said the PTI Chairman should render apology to nation on his broken promises, helicopter and Tosha Khana scandals .

She said Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy narrative was rejected both by the National Security Committee and Director General ISPR.

She said Imran Khan's protest march threat call towards Islamabad was tantamount of spreading anarchy and chaos and getting NRO.

She said Islamabad march threat was an attempt to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and possible disqualification.

She said Imran Khan should give answers to nation about helicopter and Tosha Khana scandals besides foreign funding case.

PPP leader said those elements who support Imran are patriotic to him while those who are opposing his view points are traitors and conscious sellers.

She said Imran Khan was known for U turns and spreading lies besides befooled masses in name of change and religion.

Night said the country make progress with better economic policies rather of Imran's emotional speeches.

She said the people of Pakistan knew that who was behind the loot and plunders of sugar, COVID-19 medicines and flour scandals in Imran Govt.

She said new corruption scandals of Imran Khan Govt were coming out with each passing day and price hike has broken all records due to his Government's wrong policies.

She said Imran Khan's presence in politics was a security threat for the country and his repeated conspiracies statements may harm Pakistan biliteral relations with super power.