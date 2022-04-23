UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's March Threat Attempt To Bring State Institutions Under Pressure To Get NRO: Nighat Orakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Imran Khan's march threat attempt to bring state institutions under pressure to get NRO: Nighat Orakzai

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Night Yasmin Orakzai here Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan's march threat towards Islamabad was tantamount to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and get NRO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Night Yasmin Orakzai here Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan's march threat towards Islamabad was tantamount to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and get NRO.

Commenting on Imran Khan's press conference, she said the PTI Chairman should render apology to nation on his broken promises, helicopter and Tosha Khana scandals .

She said Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy narrative was rejected both by the National Security Committee and Director General ISPR.

She said Imran Khan's protest march threat call towards Islamabad was tantamount of spreading anarchy and chaos and getting NRO.

She said Islamabad march threat was an attempt to bring state institutions under pressure to escape from accountability and possible disqualification.

She said Imran Khan should give answers to nation about helicopter and Tosha Khana scandals besides foreign funding case.

PPP leader said those elements who support Imran are patriotic to him while those who are opposing his view points are traitors and conscious sellers.

She said Imran Khan was known for U turns and spreading lies besides befooled masses in name of change and religion.

Night said the country make progress with better economic policies rather of Imran's emotional speeches.

She said the people of Pakistan knew that who was behind the loot and plunders of sugar, COVID-19 medicines and flour scandals in Imran Govt.

She said new corruption scandals of Imran Khan Govt were coming out with each passing day and price hike has broken all records due to his Government's wrong policies.

She said Imran Khan's presence in politics was a security threat for the country and his repeated conspiracies statements may harm Pakistan biliteral relations with super power.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Provincial Assembly ISPR Progress Price Pakistan Peoples Party March May All From Government Flour Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

4 minutes ago
 10-man Rangers keep title pressure on Celtic

10-man Rangers keep title pressure on Celtic

4 minutes ago
 2 killed, two injured in Kohat firing

2 killed, two injured in Kohat firing

4 minutes ago
 Late Union comeback at Leipzig blows top-four race ..

Late Union comeback at Leipzig blows top-four race wide open

5 minutes ago
 Martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) o ..

Martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) observes in Larkana Division

5 minutes ago
 Law dept stops AGP from appearing in petitions hav ..

Law dept stops AGP from appearing in petitions having no issues about provincial ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.