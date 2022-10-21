(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said that narrative of Imran Khan on corruption against the political opponent had been proved against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that a five-member bench of ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and such type of news had become a major cause for the defamation of the country at global level.

Talking to a ptv news, he said the former prime minister did not submitted the sold gifts' record of Toshakhana with ECP as well as tax record with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as per the law the sold gifts were the assets of the Imran Khan but he did not mentioned it in his personal file record with ECP and FBR.

Replying to a question, Qamar Zaman said that PTI had to challenge the ECP verdict in apex court of the country.