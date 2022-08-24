UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Nomination Papers Accepted For NA-108

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2022 | 12:42 PM

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

PTI leader Farrukh Habib has confirmed the development through a tweet on his social media account.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) An Election Tribunal accepted the nomination papers of former prime minister Imran Khan for NA-108 Faisalabad, said Farrukh Habib on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Farrukh Habib said the Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted the nomination papers of the PTI chief by nullifying the verdict of the returning officer.

“Inshallah, Imran Khan will contest elections on nine Constituencies of NA.”

On August 17, the Returning Officer (RO) for the by-poll in NA-108 Faislabad rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief’s nomination papers.

Imran Khan had announced to contest by-elections from NA constituencies in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, and Karachi’s Malir, Korangi and Karachi South District.

