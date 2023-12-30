Open Menu

Imran Khan's Nomination Papers Rejected For NA-122

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The nomination papers of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were rejected for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Saturday

The returning officer concerned rejected the nomination papers while accepting the objections raised about it.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate and former MPA Mian Naseer had challenged the nomination papers of PTI founder in NA-122. He stated that Imran Khan was ineligible due to a prior conviction. He submitted that the seconder of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency.

The returning officer had reserved the decision on nomination papers of Imran Khan after hearing arguments from both sides on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that nomination papers of Khurram Latif Khosa were also rejected from NA-122 constituency.

