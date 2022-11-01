ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said the politics of Imran Khan had been rejected by the people who completely distanced themselves from his part time long march which failed to produce any result.

"Imran Khan has played his last card by holding a part time long march, but it turns out to be a flop show as the nation has refused to defend his lies and false narrative of regime change conspiracy," she said while addressing a news conference.

She said Imran Khan thought that he would succeed in removing the current government by holding a long march, but it did not happen.

The prime objective of long march was to prevent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from appointing the new Army Chief, she said, adding the appointment would be made by the PM in line with constitution and law.

Maryam Nawaz said the march of Imran Khan had nothing to do with the people's welfare, but aimed at creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

She regretted the ruthless use of provincial resources in the long march by Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said that he began the long march after exhausting his all his options. First, he held public gatherings to build false narrative of regime change conspiracy which he thought would help pressurize the government in getting a date for fresh election.

She said Imran Khan resorted to the long march when his first plan got failed and the people came to know about the reality of false narrative of regime change conspiracy.

He thought that he would mislead the people with his lies but he was mistaken as the people had rejected his long march and lies, she added.

She criticized Imran Khan for launching verbal attack on the state institutions for political gains. His criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner was "deplorable".

Maryam said the CEC had brought forth actual facts about the foreign funding received by Imran Khan. His crime had been exposed before the nation.

She said the false narratives of Imran Khan on different issues had been done and dusted after the recent presser of the Director General of ISI and the Director General ISPR.

The PML-N leader regretted that Imran Khan's criticism of state institutions was being highlighted in the media which was praising him for his "despicable" acts.

She said more cases of corruption of Imran Khan would surface soon and the nation would know as to how he ruthlessly looted the nation during his four year rule which was marred by corruption, unemployment, extreme inflation and wrong economic policies. She said that Imran Khan was a power hungry person and had nothing to do with the democratic norms and values.

Maryam said Imran Khan filed fabricated cases of corruption against her and Nawaz Sharif, but failed to produce single evidence in the court.