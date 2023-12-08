Open Menu

Imran Khan's Plea Against Disqualification Referred To 5-member Bench

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Imran Khan's plea against disqualification referred to 5-member bench

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred a petition, filed by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against his five-year disqualification in Toshakhana case, to a five-member bench for hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred a petition, filed by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against his five-year disqualification in Toshakhana case, to a five-member bench for hearing.

Justice Khan heard the petition in chamber, and referred it to a five-member bench after initial arguments of Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Sameer Khosa, who represented Imran Khan.

The former PTI chairman had challenged his disqualification, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) step of disqualifying him was against the principles of natural justice and due process of law.

Meanwhile, Justice Khan also referred a petition, filed by the PTI challenging the ECP order instructing the party to hold fresh intra-party polls, to the five-member bench, after its initial hearing in chamber.

The PTI had requested the court to set aside the ECP orders of holding fresh party elections and declare that the intra-party elections conducted on June 10, 2022, were valid by the party’s constitution.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber Ali Zafar June Court

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

9 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

7 minutes ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

9 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

9 minutes ago
Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

9 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medi ..

ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medical check-up in jail

9 minutes ago
 Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of ciga ..

Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of cigarettes by 20 billion sticks: R ..

52 minutes ago
 International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

7 minutes ago
 Police recovers arms, ammunition

Police recovers arms, ammunition

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan