Imran Khan’s Plea Against ECP Contempt Case Trial Fixed For Hearing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:17 PM

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing  

The latest reports say that a LHC three-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum will hear the case on February 26.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea against contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fixed for hearing on February 26.

A LHC three-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum would take up the petitions in which the PTI founder challenged his trial in the case related to contempt of the ECP.

The court had earlier sought arguments on the subject matter.

The PTI leader Imran Khan had also asked the court to stop the ECP proceedings against him.

On the other hand, the ECP had earlier postponed the hearing of the cases against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary till after the general elections for their alleged role in the contempt.

According to the sources, the proceedings may start again at any time.

Before the general elections, the ECP conducted hearing of the cases against Imran Khan and Fawad Chauhdhary. ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani had presided over the proceedings.

Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Chaudhary had represented both Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary before the ECP.

Shoaib Shaheen had submitted that he appeared before the ECP in compliance of its order and requested it to adjourn the proceedings. The commission had accepted his plea and put off hearing till after the general election.

