Imran Khan’s Plea Against ECP Contempt Case Trial Fixed For Hearing
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:17 PM
The latest reports say that a LHC three-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum will hear the case on February 26.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea against contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fixed for hearing on February 26.
A LHC three-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum would take up the petitions in which the PTI founder challenged his trial in the case related to contempt of the ECP.
The court had earlier sought arguments on the subject matter.
The PTI leader Imran Khan had also asked the court to stop the ECP proceedings against him.
On the other hand, the ECP had earlier postponed the hearing of the cases against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary till after the general elections for their alleged role in the contempt.
According to the sources, the proceedings may start again at any time.
Before the general elections, the ECP conducted hearing of the cases against Imran Khan and Fawad Chauhdhary. ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani had presided over the proceedings.
Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Chaudhary had represented both Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary before the ECP.
Shoaib Shaheen had submitted that he appeared before the ECP in compliance of its order and requested it to adjourn the proceedings. The commission had accepted his plea and put off hearing till after the general election.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four profiteers held30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads30 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 620 litres adulterated milk30 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide over domestic issues40 minutes ago
-
Newly elected members took oath as Sindh Assembly Member40 minutes ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..40 minutes ago
-
White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College40 minutes ago
-
Tree Plantation drive to kick off on Monday50 minutes ago
-
Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested1 hour ago
-
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields1 hour ago
-
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath1 hour ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’3 hours ago