(@Abdulla99267510)

The counsel representing the PTI chief also mentions his colleague's detention and refusal to access to Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court postponed till Friday the hearing of a petition filed by PTI chairman, seeking directives for the authorities to shift him from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq presided over the case, with PTI chairman's lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat representing him.

During the hearing, Marwat raised concerns about Khawaja Haris being summoned by FIA, to which the IHC chief justice responded, promising to examine it from an administrative perspective.

Advocate Marwat mentioned their colleague's detention and denied access to the PTI chairman.

Marwat requested the court to transfer the chairman to Adiala Jail, referencing Nawaz Sharif's transfer.

The hearing was adjourned until Friday. An application was also submitted in IHC for the PTI chairman's transfer and better facilities.