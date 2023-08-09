Open Menu

Imran Khan's Plea In IHC Seeking His Transfer From Attock To Adiala Jail Adjourned Till Friday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 02:22 PM

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourned till Friday

The counsel representing the PTI chief also mentions his colleague's detention and refusal to access to Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court postponed till Friday the hearing of a petition filed by PTI chairman, seeking directives for the authorities to shift him from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq presided over the case, with PTI chairman's lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat representing him.

During the hearing, Marwat raised concerns about Khawaja Haris being summoned by FIA, to which the IHC chief justice responded, promising to examine it from an administrative perspective.

Advocate Marwat mentioned their colleague's detention and denied access to the PTI chairman.

Marwat requested the court to transfer the chairman to Adiala Jail, referencing Nawaz Sharif's transfer.

The hearing was adjourned until Friday. An application was also submitted in IHC for the PTI chairman's transfer and better facilities.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Attock Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

58 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

2 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

6 hours ago
NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

15 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan