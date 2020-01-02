(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was setting up the example of simplicity and frugal which is giving fruitful results in economy and putting all past destroyed national institutions back on track.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government leadership had adopted the simplicity and austerity policy when it came into power and took many practical steps in this regard, whereas past government representatives of PML-N and PPP were enjoying and spending billions of rupees for their foreign trips as president or Prime minister in last ten years, Murad Saeed criticized while talking to private news channel.

"The wrong policies of the previous PPP and PML-N governments caused severe damage to the economy and national institutions causing great losses to the country, he added.

He said the country was facing serious challenges due to their corruption and imperialistic life style in previous governments. PM Imran Khan didn't even spend anything on his own family members during the visits and saved millions from the national exchequer, he added.

He assured that the year 2020 would bring a new phase of progress and prosperity for the country.

He further said previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) misused national exchequer in the name of security and foreign tours but Imran Khan adopting simplicity in his lifestyles and foreign tours.

'We want to establish such a society where all should get social justice equally, he added.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government were striving to create an ideal atmosphere for investors and tourists in the country and the world was also being attracted towards Pakistan, having a new beginning as a Naya Pakistan.

PTI government has full capabilities to pull the country out of the current crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the results of positive policies of the government will soon reach the common man," he added.

Murad Saeed said that sagging economy has been restored due to solid economic policies of the PTI government and credit of industrial development and economic reforms goes to the Imran Khan's government.

He said the institutions of Pakistan are the pillars of the state and after the successful policies of government national instituions back stand.

He also hailed the housing project that this project would be implement in the year 2020 and youth will also be able to get more jobs which will overcome the problem of common people. He said that the trust of investors was increased in Pakistan and now more industries would be established in the country .