ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Shehla Raza on Thursday said that general public has no interest in the power acquisition protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan's political show has been flopped.

Talking to a private news channel, the PPP leader said that PTI protest has paralyzed the lives of people in province where they were in power.

"The PPP leader lashes out Imran Khan politics, said that without power, Imran Khan neither believe in parliament, nor any constitutional process.

" Imran Khan did not believe in political dialogue, he has openly denied talking to the political leadership on any national issue, she added.

After the cipher, Imran Khan was playing politics on the Wazirabad firing incident. Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary manner when his own allies flitted, criticizing Imran khan she added.

"Imran Khan, who was gloating over his victory in the by-elections, should respect the will of the people and return to Parliament for which the people have voted him again", she added.