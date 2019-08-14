ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Imran Khan's political struggle was totally different from Mohterma Benazir Bhutto as he faced more hardships.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan neither had political legacy nor belonged to a feudal family like Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was totally a self made person and was an honest man, adding that international community was acknowledging his honesty and was showing its confidence on him to invest in Pakistan.

Ghulam Sarwar said the prime minister had made the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a political party through his restless and honest efforts for bringing improvement in all sectors of the country.

Replying to a question, he said corruption was introduced in the country in 1985 and Sharif brothers were responsible for it.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was famous for corruption and its leadership had made massive corruption during their tenures and now they were facing accountability in this regard.

He said the government was making sincere efforts for making the country corruption free, adding that PTI government would introduce institutional reforms for enhancing their working capacity and yielding positive results.