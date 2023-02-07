UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Politics Frivolous, Misleading: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Imran Khan's politics frivolous, misleading: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the politics of Imran Khan was frivolous and misleading as he flouted the Constitution, democracy and fundamental freedoms during his rule.

In a flurry of tweets, the federal minister alleged that the former prime minister Imran Khan was now doing politics in the name of real freedom and democracy.

Senator Rehman said, "Sometimes, Khan says his politics is Jihad, and sometimes claim that his politics is not politics rather war." She accused that Imran Khan was ready to sacrifice the national interest and that of the people for his personal political gains. "Whenever we are close to emerging from an economic crisis, Khan becomes active to create instability," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She added that Imran Khan was trying unsuccessfully to be the saviour by pushing the country into debt and economic crisis.

