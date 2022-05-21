UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Politics To Be Ended If He Sent To Jail For Three Days: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Imran Khan's politics to be ended if he sent to jail for three days: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's politics would be ended if he was sent to jail even for three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's politics would be ended if he was sent to jail even for three days.

Talking to the media men at Model Town, he wished that Imran Khan should be detained in the same jail cell where he (Rana Sanaullah) was detained, and said that such decisions could not be made without the consultation with allies as it was a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan may be arrested if the coalition government would decide to do so, adding that national institutions should stand with Pakistan.

To a question about Punjab Assembly's session, he said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi should firstly conduct voting on no confidence motion against him in Punjab Assembly before convening the session.

To another query, he said the government had no role in arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari as the institutions concerned had arrested her on legal grounds, he added.

