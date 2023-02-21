UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Protective Bail Dampens 'court Arrest Drive': Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 07:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made fun of his 'court arrest drive' by seeking protective bail.

"It is the first 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' in history which has been dampened by its leader's protective bail ahead of its formal launch," she said in a tweet.

The minister said the President's Office should stay free of Imran Khan who had been taking the Constitution, law and judicial system just like a "joke".

