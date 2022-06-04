ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Uzma Bukhari Saturday said polices of ex-prime minister Imran Khan caused recent financial crises in the country .

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI was responsible for the high prices of Dollar in the country.

Uzma said nation would never forget the dark era of Imran Khan which was marred by historic inflation, all-time high debt, extreme poverty and hunger.

The government would not allow the opposition to issue irresponsible statements which were against the country, she added.