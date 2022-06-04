UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Responsible For Financial Crises Of Country: Uzma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Imran khan's responsible for financial crises of country: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Uzma Bukhari Saturday said polices of ex-prime minister Imran Khan caused recent financial crises in the country .

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI was responsible for the high prices of Dollar in the country.

Uzma said nation would never forget the dark era of Imran Khan which was marred by historic inflation, all-time high debt, extreme poverty and hunger.

The government would not allow the opposition to issue irresponsible statements which were against the country, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

17 minutes ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

3 hours ago
 US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

12 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.