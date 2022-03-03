UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Russian Visit To Yield Promising Results: PM AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said the independent and successful foreign policy of the government had raised Pakistan's stature at international level

While talking to various delegations referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Russia, he expressed hoped that the premier's visit would yield promising results in the near future.

Hailing visionary leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, PM AJK Niazi said under his dynamic leadership the country was heading in the right direction, said an official hand out issued here.

"With his (IK's) successful foreign policy, Pakistan's image in the world has significantly improved", he said adding that PM Khan was serving the country with utmost sincerity.

"Prime Minister's Afghanistan policy and his successful campaign against Islamophobia has strengthened the Pakistan's point of view", the pm AJK said, adding that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan not only brought reforms in the institutions but also restored the image of Pakistan at the international level due to which cricket teams from other countries had now started visiting to Pakistan after many decades.

Despite the devastating impacts of Coronavirus, he said, "Foreign investment rose to record high and the country's economy is gradually stabilizing".

Regarding opposition parties' long march, the AJK PM said despite conspiracies being hatched against PTI, the government would complete its term of five-year.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys full support and confidence of 220 million people of Pakistan, people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan", he said.

"The opposition has failed in its attempts in the past and they are bound to meet the same fate again", he said.

Instead of hatching conspiracies to dislodge a democratically elected government, the AJK PM invited long marchers to get united and organise a long march against India on Kashmir issue.

With Imran Khan's keen interest, a new era of progress and prosperity has begun in Azad Kashmir. "It is for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir that the opposition has been given an equal share of the development funds", PM Niazi added.

He assured the visiting delegates that his government would fulfill all the promises it had made to the people during the election campaign. He said local body elections would be held on time.

