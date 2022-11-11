(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) After threat alert issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the security around his residence, Zaman Park has been tightened.

The strict security arrangements have been made by deployment of heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof.

The sandbags have been placed on the walls around his residence along with the cement blocks to avoid any mishaps. .

Besides it, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park are secured with check posts and police have been deployed to keep an eye on any suspicious movement.

The security cameras have also been installed in the neighbourhood.

Female police cops have also been deployed in the area for the checking of woman party leaders of PTI coming to meet Imran Khan.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently at his residence in Zaman park Lahore along with his sons Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

The sources say that the police will allow entry to Imran Khan's residence whose Names will be provided in the list.