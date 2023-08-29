Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commented on Tuesday that the suspension of the PTI chairman's sentence in the Toshakhana case should not be mistaken for its termination.

Expressing his views on the Islamabad High Court's suspension of the PTI chief’s sentence via a social media platform, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of Chief Justice's goodwill messages, "good to see you" and "wishing you good luck," which he believed conveyed a message to the IHC.

He expressed concern about the predictability of judicial decisions, asserting that if the outcome is widely anticipated, it raises questions about the integrity of the judicial system. He anticipated that the subordinate court's actions would be influenced by a clear message from the Supreme Court.

The PML-N leader alleged that the appointment of a monitoring judge in Nawaz Sharif's case had ensured sentence implementation.

In contrast, he accused the Chief Justice of personally intervening to safeguard a favored individual in this case, alluding to the PTI chief.

Shehbaz Sharif labeled the suspension of the PTI chief's sentence as a regrettable episode in the country's judicial history.

He criticized the perceived partiality of the judicial system, citing the apparent impunity for those who engage in criminal activities, including selling a watch with an engraving of the Holy Kaaba. He questioned how an ordinary citizen could expect justice if even thieves and terrorists receive favorable treatment.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif addressed past incidents, such as the May 9 attacks and assaults on the judicial complex and police, suggesting they have gone unpunished.