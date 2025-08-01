Open Menu

Imran Khan’s Sons Await Pakistani Visas, Confirms Aleema Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Imran Khan’s sons await Pakistani visas, confirms Aleema Khan

Aleema Khan reveals Sulaiman and Qasim submitted their visa applications a few days ago at Pakistani High Commission in London

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has confirmed that his sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, have applied for Pakistani visas and are currently awaiting approval.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter, Aleema Khan revealed that Sulaiman and Qasim submitted their visa applications a few days ago at the Pakistani High Commission in London.

She stated that the Pakistani ambassador informed them that the visa applications are still pending approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad. Final decisions on the visas will be made once clearance is granted by the ministry.

Aleema Khan further added that the High Commission in London has already forwarded the applications to the relevant authorities. She emphasized that both sons are currently waiting and that the approval process is underway.

