ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari on Monday termed the recent statement by a conspirator, alluding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, against national institutions and its heads as part of an international conspiracy with the main objective to weaken them.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Former President Zardari said the conspirator had become obsessed with his lust for power.

Zardari warned that all the actions of the conspirator who attacked the integrity of Pakistan and its institutions by taking dictations from across the border would be met with a befitting response.

During the regime of Khan, the institutions were badly used to fulfill his personal ambitions and the government was busy trying to repair the damage caused to the reputation of the institutions by this conspirator (Imran Khan). "The government will defeat every conspiracy of this person," Zardari said.