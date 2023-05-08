(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had no credence as he had been "suffering from mental issues after losing his backers"

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had no credence as he had been "suffering from mental issues after losing his backers".

Frustration in that regard was also evident from the statements of his party comrades, he said while talking to media persons and speaking at a ceremony of handing over a cheque of Rs 0.8 million grant to Paharpur Bar President Nazir Niazi at the Paharpur Bar Complex.

Referring to the local level politics, Kundi said he felt no problem in having an alliance with other political figures to achieve the socio-economic development of the district which was situated at a key geo-strategic location of the country instead of engaging in political point-scoring.

He said all the state institutions should work within their respective constitutional domains as it would help ensure political stability and promote democracy in the country.

The judiciary's job was to do speedy justice on merit, the Parliament's was to legislate and that of the armed forces to defend the country, while the politicians worked to solve the people's problems, he elaborated.

Kundi said the visits of Chinese and Afghan foreign ministers to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would have a positive impact as far as the region's socio-economic development was concerned.

He alleged that Indian media and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) were pursuing the same anti-Pakistan agenda on the occasion of FM Bilawal's visit to India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, which was regrettable.

The minister said effective measures would be taken for the provision of facilities to the Paharpur Tehsil. He would play his due role in establishing a sub-campus of Gomal University in the area, which was a long-standing demand of the local people, he assured.

He asked the lawyers, Tehsil Nazim and other political leaders of the area to meet the vice chancellor of Gomal University in that regard and he would also take up the matter at the higher forums in Peshawar and Islamabad.

He also highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), which, he said, would bring socio-economic development to the region.

Kundi said he would also make efforts for setting up an office of the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) in PaniyalaTehsil. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office was also being established there, he added.

He said Dera Ismail Khan had been included in the BISP's pilot programme under which beneficiaries were being given the option of withdrawing money from retailers or receiving directly into their bank accounts.

He said two banks had been included in the pilot project and later all the banks affiliated with the State Bank would join the programme.

He said offices of several departments were shifted from Dera Ismail Khan but after hectic efforts, some of them, including the Press Information Department (PID), Pakistan Television(PTV) and Associated Press of Pakistan(APP) were restored.

He said efforts were also underway to open a zonal office of the National Bank in the city.

He said the work on the Chashma Lift Canal project would be inaugurated soon as currently, WAPDA was busy resolving issues pertaining to its design.

The minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in national resources and was producing the cheapest electricity, but regrettably, it was given the same at expensive rates. Similarly, the province was producing natural gas in abundance, but one of its major cities of Dera Ismail Khan was facing gas load shedding, he regretted.

He said the two sites of Shorkot or Yarik in D I Khan were under consideration for the airport.

Kundi highlighted the role of the lawyers' community in national development and said they were contributing valuable services for the prosperity of society.

President Paharpur Bar Association Nazar Advocate expressed gratitude to Faisal Karim Kundi for the provision of the grant. He also underlined the need for taking measures to resolve problems being faced by the lawyers' community.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rehan Malik Advocate appreciated the efforts of Faisal Karim Kundi for the development of regionTehsil Nazim Paharpur Makhdoomzada Syed Altaf Hussain Shah and PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap also spoke on the occasion.