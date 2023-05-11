UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Struggle For Power Pushing Pakistan To Edge - Politician

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Imran Khan's Struggle for Power Pushing Pakistan to Edge - Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has polarized Pakistani society, using his popularity as a cricket star to lead astray his followers, who have rampaged for days since his arrest this week, senior Pakistani politician and former senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday after appearing in court over corruption allegations. This led to violent clashes between his supporters and military police, leaving at least 10 people dead and another 1,750 injured.

"Imran Khan has caused damage to the country, maligned its institutions, destroyed state property, destroyed social fabric of our society, infused hatred among people, promoted polarization, no enemy of the state could have done so," Kamran told Sputnik in an interview.

Kamran, who heads the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS), a Pakistani think-tank, suggested that Khan's prerecorded message, which was published online by PTI after his arrest, was meant to provoke unrest. In the message, Khan called charges against him "incorrect" and urged his supporters to "come and struggle for your rights."

"It was very unfortunate what happened on May 9. Imran Khan was anticipating his arrest and had prerecorded statements to incite and provoke his supporters. He had been accusing sitting army officers of a conspiracy to murder him, he propagated his narrative to exploit sentiments," Kamran said.

She condemned attacks on state institutions, monuments and other national assets, saying it was "extremely painful to witness such vandalism and reckless behavior." She insisted that the former prime minister should own up to his alleged crimes.

"Imran Khan raised corruption issues and propagated corruption charges against his opponents as a political strategy, and said no one is above law. He shall face the law of the land gracefully and peacefully," the politician said.

A Pakistani court remanded Khan in custody for eight more days on Wednesday. Kamran said this would likely prolong the unrest. She also argued that snap parliamentary elections would not solve the problems faced by the cash-strapped nation already plagued by economic instability.

"Early elections will not resolve the issue. Pakistan's economic condition doesn't allow such heavy expenditure for adventure. Assembly will complete its term in August, which is not far. General election on time ” that is after August 2023 ” will be more appropriate," she said.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote last spring, Khan has maintained a huge grassroots following and has led a series of anti-government demonstrations to rally support for his platform based mainly around the fight against corruption. Months later, he was also stripped of his parliamentary mandate and the right to be reelected.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Cricket Injured Dead Murder Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Police Vote Lead May August Court Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs tr ..

Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs trade-boosting MoU with Australi ..

16 minutes ago
 European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

31 minutes ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

31 minutes ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

31 minutes ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.