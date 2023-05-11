(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has polarized Pakistani society, using his popularity as a cricket star to lead astray his followers, who have rampaged for days since his arrest this week, senior Pakistani politician and former senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday after appearing in court over corruption allegations. This led to violent clashes between his supporters and military police, leaving at least 10 people dead and another 1,750 injured.

"Imran Khan has caused damage to the country, maligned its institutions, destroyed state property, destroyed social fabric of our society, infused hatred among people, promoted polarization, no enemy of the state could have done so," Kamran told Sputnik in an interview.

Kamran, who heads the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS), a Pakistani think-tank, suggested that Khan's prerecorded message, which was published online by PTI after his arrest, was meant to provoke unrest. In the message, Khan called charges against him "incorrect" and urged his supporters to "come and struggle for your rights."

"It was very unfortunate what happened on May 9. Imran Khan was anticipating his arrest and had prerecorded statements to incite and provoke his supporters. He had been accusing sitting army officers of a conspiracy to murder him, he propagated his narrative to exploit sentiments," Kamran said.

She condemned attacks on state institutions, monuments and other national assets, saying it was "extremely painful to witness such vandalism and reckless behavior." She insisted that the former prime minister should own up to his alleged crimes.

"Imran Khan raised corruption issues and propagated corruption charges against his opponents as a political strategy, and said no one is above law. He shall face the law of the land gracefully and peacefully," the politician said.

A Pakistani court remanded Khan in custody for eight more days on Wednesday. Kamran said this would likely prolong the unrest. She also argued that snap parliamentary elections would not solve the problems faced by the cash-strapped nation already plagued by economic instability.

"Early elections will not resolve the issue. Pakistan's economic condition doesn't allow such heavy expenditure for adventure. Assembly will complete its term in August, which is not far. General election on time ” that is after August 2023 ” will be more appropriate," she said.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote last spring, Khan has maintained a huge grassroots following and has led a series of anti-government demonstrations to rally support for his platform based mainly around the fight against corruption. Months later, he was also stripped of his parliamentary mandate and the right to be reelected.