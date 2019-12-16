ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Bahrain on the invitation of Shah Hamad bin Isa bin Salam Al Khalifa was manifestation of opening of new era of bilateral relations.

In a series of tweets, the Special Assistant to PM said that Prime Minister's attendance of Bahrain's national day as guest of honour and conferring of Bahrain's highest civil award was proof of Pakistan's increasing influence in the region and the world.

The SAPM said that the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and open new vistas of cooperation in various fields. She said that Pakistan enjoyed religious, cultural relations based on mutual trust and the people of both the countries are determined to further boost these relations for benefit of both the brotherlycountries.

She said that over 100,000 Pakistanis living in Bahrain were playing their role in economic development of Bahrain. She said that PM's visit would help further promote bilateral trade and investment.