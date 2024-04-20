Open Menu

Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi's Medical Tests Conducted On Court Orders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:46 PM

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

The strict security arrangements were made as Bushra Bibi reached the hospital for medical tests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 20th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, underwent medical tests at a hospital in Islamabad.

The tests were conducted on the orders of the court.

The tight security measures were made during her visit to Al-Shifa International Hospital, with restricted access and police presence.

PTI lawyers and Dr. Asim from Shaukat Khanum also reached there.

Following the tests, Bushra Bibi was transferred to Banigala Sub Jail, and her medical report will be submitted to the court.

A spokesperson confirmed that an endoscopy was performed, complying with the court’s directives.

