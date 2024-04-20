Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi's Medical Tests Conducted On Court Orders
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:46 PM
The strict security arrangements were made as Bushra Bibi reached the hospital for medical tests.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 20th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, underwent medical tests at a hospital in Islamabad.
The tests were conducted on the orders of the court.
The tight security measures were made during her visit to Al-Shifa International Hospital, with restricted access and police presence.
PTI lawyers and Dr. Asim from Shaukat Khanum also reached there.
Following the tests, Bushra Bibi was transferred to Banigala Sub Jail, and her medical report will be submitted to the court.
A spokesperson confirmed that an endoscopy was performed, complying with the court’s directives.
Recent Stories
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC deplores Indian troops’ atrocities against IIOJK people2 seconds ago
-
Study suggests standardized packing, health warning labeling, taxes to regulate smokeless tobacco pr ..6 seconds ago
-
Tributes paid to Kashmiri iconic leader Haider Khan10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 124,700 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
IIOJ&K converted into open-air prison since illegal abrogation of Art 370: Mehbooba Mufti10 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to utilize all resources for state's progress, people's welfare10 minutes ago
-
Sports gala begins20 minutes ago
-
4th International Public Health conference concluded in KMU20 minutes ago
-
Hashim Kakar takes oath as CJ Balochistan High Court20 minutes ago
-
FO says listing of commercial entities on allegations takes place without sharing evidences30 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 166 power pilferers in 24 hours30 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.14m from 188 defaulters in 24 hours30 minutes ago