Imran Khan's Women Empowerment Initiatives Lauded

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Imran Khan's women empowerment initiatives lauded

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday lauded the women empowerment initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday lauded the women empowerment initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He also supported the decision to allocate separate quota for the women in different important fields which will also improve the gender equality situation.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader that women are almost 51 percent of the population which must be included in the national mainstream through a comprehensive policy.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Constitution guarantees the protection of the right of the women but it is not practiced as required.The former minister noted that the government, as well as the private sector, should encourage and empower women to ensure sustainable national development.The issues barring the women from development should be addressed on a priority basis as they are facing problems like financing, discrimination, and exploitation by the middlemen.

