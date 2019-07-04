Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan's zero tolerance against the corrupt elements would route out corruption from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ), leader Imran Khan 's zero tolerance against the corrupt elements would route out corruption from the country.

Talking to a news channel programe, he said the prime minister would never compromise with those who looted the national money or involved in corruption cases.

This was first time in the history of the country that accountability process was started from the elite class, he said.

He added that the credit went to PTI chief Imran Khan who took the case of Panama and succeeded to expose the corrupt elements.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the PTI government had managed to change the perception of the people.

He said that national accountability bureau (NAB), was working independently and taking action without discrimination.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan earned the money from abroad and invested here, while the other leaders including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muislim League-N, had accumulated the money from this country and transferred to abroad.

The political leaders of PPP and PML-N, had plundered the national money besides destroyed the institutions during their tenure of governments, he said.

The state minister said that PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was trying to streamline the system.

Imran Khan, he added was an honest person and seriously wanted to change the fate of Pakistan.