Imran Launched Campaign Against Lasbella Helicopter Crash Martyrs: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan had launched an ugly campaign against the martyrs of Lasbella helicopter crash and fabricated the cipher story.

Using her Twitter handle, in response to Imran Khan's tweet, she said he played a dirty game of conspiracy to make the cipher story true through the National Security Committee.

The minister also referred to PTI workers' insult of the Chief Justice of Pakistan by throwing shoes on his picture.

She said, "Tyrian's father, foreign agent and Toshakhana watch thief who violated the constitution would be disqualified now".

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb

