Imran Led Long March Reaches Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Haqiqi Azadi March of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf workers led by Chairman, Imran Khan here Wednesday afternoon reached Swabi, the last district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa before entering to Punjab and is on way to Islamabad.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has joined the long march at Wali interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Mardan after reaching here through helicopter from Peshawar and onboard the container arranged for PTI leadership to lead the rally to Islamabad.

Accompanied by leaders of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, Imran Khan waved hands to the party workers while moving towards Swabi from Mardan in his container decorated with Pakistan and PTI's flags.

Imran Khan was demanding early election and dissolution of National Assembly. The PTI workers of Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts joined Imran's convoy at Rashaki, Wali and Karnal Sher Khan Interchanges on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

People of Khyber Pakthunkhwa stranded on Peshawar interchange were suffering a lot due to blockage of roads and motorways by the protestors while patients cried for pain due to delay in reaching to hospitals in Peshawar.

