Imran Led 'propaganda Group' Used Daily Mail To Hamper Pakistan's Foreign Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the PTI was not a political party but a "propaganda group" which was led by a "foreign funded Fitna agent Imran Khan" who used the Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan's foreign aid.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that Imran Khan's announcement of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies was only a bluff. She dared him to make public the resignations of his party's members of the two assemblies.� The minister alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf�(PTI) ran dirty trends on social media through the foreign funding received by its leader for fulfilling his anti-Pakistan agenda.

Imran Khan had been accusing others of gulping the money received in the name of natural disasters, but he himself utilized the charitable donations for his personal and political gains.

"Imran Khan himself has been convicted for all the crimes for which he sent all his political opponents behind the bars during the last four years," she said.

He was accusing others of wrongdoings which he himself committed, she added.

The minister said that the "foreign agent led party" was a propaganda group which had not only harmed the country's foreign policy and economy while being in�power but also continued pursuing that "nefarious agenda" even after ouster from the government.

She said that in 2018, Pakistan's growth rate was 6.2 percent while inflation rate was only 3 per cent. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been launched by 2016 and due to which the new generation was getting job opportunities while load shedding problem was overcome by completion of several power projects, she added.

But unfortunately, political instability was brought in the country as the thrice popularly elected prime minister was sent home on a ludicrous claim of not taking salary from his son's firm, she added.

